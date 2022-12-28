Breakout Cardinals and prospects from the 2022 season
Masyn Winn
Selected in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB draft, Masyn Winn began his professional career as a two-way player but quickly transitioned to a full-time shortstop. 2022 was when Winn emerged from a "raw prospect" to a legit top 100 prospect in all of baseball.
Currently ranked as the 51st best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Winn is quickly rising among talent evaluators around baseball after a breakout 2022 season. Across High-A and Double-A this past season, Winn slashed .283/.364/.468 with 12 HR, 63 RBI, and 43 SB. The main question surrounding him entering 2022 was whether or not he could hit well enough to be more than a plus defender, and so far, he is proving he can.
The 20-year-old is making headlines for his ceiling as a defensive shortstop, boasting an 80-grade arm and having the hardest throw ever recorded from shortstop. Winn will likely begin the 2023 season in Double-A again and will look to rise to Triple-A by the season's end. At this rate, he is looking like the Cardinals shortstop of the future. He has the organization dreaming about the defensive potential of an infield with Winn, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, and Paul Goldschmidt.