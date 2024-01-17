Breaking down John Mozeliak's comments on the Cardinals payroll

Let's talk about payroll! Below is my payroll projections for the '24 Cards. This includes all bonuses etc. paid on schedule. Nothing is prorated.

* '24 payroll is $165M.

* '23 payroll was $177.5M.

That's a $12.5M cut.



So why do people talk about a $205M final payroll?

A thread. pic.twitter.com/Q5zrggGDxO