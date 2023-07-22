Here is the blueprint for the St. Louis Cardinals to win the MLB trade deadline
Capitalizing on the value of impending free agents and aggressively pursuing upgrades for 2024 would lead to the Cardinals winning the trade deadline.
By Josh Jacobs
8. Shop Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, and Luken Baker for organizational depth or bullpen help
Lastly, the Cardinals have too many Quadruple-A players in their organization. I don't mean this as a diss at Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, or Luken Baker. All three of those guys need a legit shot on an MLB team. None of them are receiving that from the Cardinals.
If a team is interested in one of those players, this is the perfect opportunity to reshuffle some of the Cardinals' assets in their organization. Turn them into pitching depth, interesting bullpen pieces, or lower-level prospects.
It is impossible to predict every move the Cardinals will do at this deadline since they all influence one another, but I genuinely believe if the Cardinals end up doing something like this, they'll win this year's deadline.