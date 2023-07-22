Fansided
Redbird Rants

Here is the blueprint for the St. Louis Cardinals to win the MLB trade deadline

Capitalizing on the value of impending free agents and aggressively pursuing upgrades for 2024 would lead to the Cardinals winning the trade deadline.

By Josh Jacobs

Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals / Scott Kane/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
9 of 9
Next

8. Shop Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, and Luken Baker for organizational depth or bullpen help

Lastly, the Cardinals have too many Quadruple-A players in their organization. I don't mean this as a diss at Juan Yepez, Moises Gomez, or Luken Baker. All three of those guys need a legit shot on an MLB team. None of them are receiving that from the Cardinals.

If a team is interested in one of those players, this is the perfect opportunity to reshuffle some of the Cardinals' assets in their organization. Turn them into pitching depth, interesting bullpen pieces, or lower-level prospects.

feed

It is impossible to predict every move the Cardinals will do at this deadline since they all influence one another, but I genuinely believe if the Cardinals end up doing something like this, they'll win this year's deadline.

Check out my weekly podcast "Redbird Rundown" on Spotify or Apple Podcasts as well as follow me on Twitter @joshjacoMLB for more Cardinals content

Next. FA pitchers. Pitchers the Cardinals need to target in FA. dark

Home/St Louis Cardinals Rumors