Here is the blueprint for the St. Louis Cardinals to win the MLB trade deadline
Capitalizing on the value of impending free agents and aggressively pursuing upgrades for 2024 would lead to the Cardinals winning the trade deadline.
By Josh Jacobs
4. Trade away Jack Flaherty
Over his last seven starts, Flaherty is 4-1 with a 3.54 ERA, looking very confident on the mound and giving the Cardinals a chance to win each time out.
While Flaherty won't command the same package that Montgomery will, I also think he'll command more than people are giving him credit for. All of those teams I listed for Montgomery will also be interested in Flaherty.
Depending on what pitchers are actually made available at this deadline, Flaherty could be anywhere from the third most valuable on the market or the seven most valuable. This will impact his value, but no matter what, I think he nets a package that will be very fruitful for St. Louis.
Through all of these "selling" moves, the Cardinals can really stock up on assets to help their club in 2024 and beyond or load up for trades later down the line.