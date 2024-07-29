Biggest winners, losers, and trade grades from Cardinals-White Sox-Dodgers trade
By Josh Jacobs
Trade grades
Cardinals - A
Seriously, what an excellent move from the Cardinals front office. They turned Edman, who has not contributed yet this season and would have a diminished role when he returned, into a number two or three starter and an important bat is a masterclass by Mozeliak. And apparently, most fans agree!
Dodgers - B
The Dodgers have long been an admirer of Tommy Edman, so bringing him onto their roster with all of the ways he can help them is good business. They also were able to add another bullpen arm to their club here in Michael Kopech, why they may be able to unlock into a powerhouse reliever with his elite stuff.
Still, it feels like they gave up a lot to make this happen. Miguel Vargas is a former top prospect who has struggled at the MLB level but has been incredible in Triple-A. Still just 24 years old and with five years of club control remaining, Vargas could be a very valuable piece for the White Sox moving forward. The Dodgers also gave up two other interesting prospects that we'll talk about in a moment.
The high price to pay mixed with the uncertainty of what Edman will provide when he finally returns feels a bit risky to me, but the Dodgers tend to know what they are doing. With all of that in mind, I'll give this deal a B.
White Sox - B
The White Sox also get a B for me, as they turned Fedde, Pham, and Kopech into three really interesting pieces long-term.
As I said earlier, Vargas is a former top prospect who will now get consistent opportunites with Chicago. If he is able to get things back on track, he's a player who can make moving Fedde worth it all on his own.
Alexander Albertus and Jeral Perez are both a long way from potentially contributing, but both infielders are 19 years old and fell inside the Dodgers' top 20 prospects according to Baseball America. Albertus is an extremely disciplined hitter with a plus-hit tool, while Perez is also a great on-base guy but lacks a defining tool.
This seems like a good return for the White Sox though, and being able to turn this into a three-team deal meant they were able to get prospects they liked from Los Angeles while moving Fedde to a team who really wanted him.