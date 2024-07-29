Biggest winners, losers, and trade grades from Cardinals-White Sox-Dodgers trade
By Josh Jacobs
Winner: Tommy Edman
Tommy Edman has been so important to the Cardinals' success since coming up in 2019. He has been the glue that helps the roster come together, filling in at a number of positions whenever the Cardinals needed him. In 2022, Edman should have been an All-Star, as he posted a 5.4 fWAR as an above-league-average hitter while playing great defense wherever they needed him.
Last year, Edman showed the ability to play a great center field as well, thus making himself the Opening Day center fielder going into Spring Training...but he's yet to play a game for St. Louis.
Offseason wrist surgery has sidelined Edman up until this point, and while he is expected to return in the next week or two, his prolonged absence and the emergence of Masyn Winn and Michael Siani gave the Cardinals an opening to move Edman for pitching.
If there was a perfect landing spot for Edman though, the Los Angeles Dodgers are that team. He's from California, his mother grew up a Dodgers fan, and he'll likely play a bigger role for the Dodgers day to day than he would have in St. Louis. The club has a lot of injuries right now, so Edman will likely play every day at a number of positions.
And hey, he gets to live in Los Angeles and play on an incredible team. That's quite the win if you're asking me.
Loser: The DeWitts
As much as I love this deal for the Cardinals, I hate the process (financially) that got them there.
The DeWitts informed Mozeliak and his team that they did not want salary added onto their books this deadline, especially over the next few seasons. That meant that in order to acquire someone like Fedde, who is owed $7.5 million next year, they would have to move some salary.
Frankly, that is just a ridiculous request from the same ownership group that tried to tell fans this offseason that the TV revenue question marks would not impact spending, and that they had money left over to go and upgrade at the deadline. I understand that revenue changes, but that is a really difficult thing to walk back when your fanbase already questions the spending that occurs.