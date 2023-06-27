Best bang for your buck: revealing shortstop free agent values vs Cardinals
Seven All-Star caliber shortstops have been signed recently, and the Cardinals passed on each one of them. Were they wise to run with who they already had?
Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa was drafted by the Houston Astros first overall in the 2012 draft. After just three seasons in the minors, Correa made his MLB debut for the team that drafted him. He remained with the team up through the 2021 season then signed with the Minnesota Twins in the offseason. He has been with the Twins ever since.
For his career, Correa has earned just under $98 million and has accrued 31.9 WAR. Fangraphs calculates that his free agent value for his career is $255.5 million. This places his surplus value at $157.5 million.
Correa hasn't been as valuable as players like Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner, but he has been more valuable than Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, Tommy Edman, and Paul DeJong.