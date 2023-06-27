Best bang for your buck: revealing shortstop free agent values vs Cardinals
Seven All-Star caliber shortstops have been signed recently, and the Cardinals passed on each one of them. Were they wise to run with who they already had?
Trea Turner
One of the most athletic players in baseball, Trea Turner is known primarily for his bat. His OPS+ is consistently over 120 and has topped out at 162. He was a stud for many years for the Washington Nationals, but he was traded to the Dodgers mid-season in 2021. Following the 2022 season, Turner was signed by the Phillies to a massive 11-year/$300 million contract.
Trea Turner has earned $73 million for his career, and he has been worth 32.8 WAR in his short, seven-year career. Fangraphs has his free agent value set at $262 million. His surplus value is $189 million.
Trea Turner, according to Fangraphs, has been the most valuable of the shortstops up to this point, slightly surpassing Xander Bogaerts.