Best bang for your buck: revealing shortstop free agent values vs Cardinals
Seven All-Star caliber shortstops have been signed recently, and the Cardinals passed on each one of them. Were they wise to run with who they already had?
Corey Seager
Corey Seager was a stalwart both offensively and defensively for the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first seven years of his career. In the 2021 offseason, he signed a very lucrative contract to play for the Texas Rangers. His career earnings are just over $97 million so far, and he has racked up 27.8 WAR for his career. Seager has been one of the best shortstops since his introduction into MLB.
Fangraphs calculates that his market value for his career would be $229.1 million. This staggering number places him as one of the best value players that we have discussed so far. He has a surplus value of $132 million.
Seager has been a better value player than Edman, DeJong, and Baez.