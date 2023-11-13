Baseball America's updated prospect ranking for the Cardinals is highly encouraging
Baseball America is one of the leading national scouting outlets and just released their top-10 Cardinals prospect ranking heading into the 2024 season.
By Josh Jacobs
As the St. Louis Cardinals look toward getting back into contention for the 2024 season, attention must always be given to the state of their farm system, something that experienced multiple shake-ups in the last calendar year.
Baseball America just released their top-10 prospects for the Cardinals heading into 2024 (subscription required), and it's encouraging for the future of this club, to say the least. Huge shoutout to Baseball America for reaching out and letting us know about this prospect list dropping, and you can join a live chat with them at 2 pm EST on Monday, November 13th to ask specific questions about these rankings.
Names like Jordan Walker, Matthew Liberatore, Alec Burleson, and Zack Thompson officially graduated from the list this past season, and the Cardinals acquired a plethora of new prospects through the MLB Draft and deals they made at the trade deadline in July.
To no one's surprise, Masyn Winn enters 2024 as the Cardinals' top prospect, and will soon graduate from their prospect rankings once he gets a few more games in at the big-league level. Winn tore up the Triple-A level in 2023, earning himself a late-season promotion and is the Cardinals' projected starting shortstop for Opening Day.
Deadline acquisitions Tekoah Roby and Thomas Saggese, who both came over in the Jordan Montgomery/Chris Stratton trade, are exciting prospects who are helping replenish the Cardinals system. Full write-ups on both Roby and Saggese can be found over at Baseball America's rankings (subscription required).
I highly recommend subscribing to Baseball America and checking out the full rankings and write-ups provided over there. All of the aforementioned prospects provide intrigue for St. Louis going forward, and other names, like fast-rising prospect Victor Scott II, are catching the eyes of national talent evaluators. I interviewed Scott on the "Noot News Podcast", which I host weekly over on YouTube, and whether else you get your podcasts.
The Cardinals could go in a number of directions to upgrade their roster for 2024, but one of these options could include using some of this prospect capital to acquire pitching on the trade market. It's worth taking a look at how Baseball America feels about each of these prospects, as it may help inform your opinion on whether or not the Cardinals should part with certain prospects.
Many of these names, if they are not dealt this offseason, will be in St. Louis in the near future, and have the opportunity to make a major impact on the club in the future. We've seen a mix of top prospects like Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman come up and become regulars for St. Louis in recent years, as well as lesser-known prospects, like Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan, who have become household names after taking advantage of their opportunities at the big league level. It's really fun to dream about what these prospects could become for St. Louis, and see how the future of this may be shaped by many of these names.