Athletics vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Tuesday, Aug. 15
The St. Louis Cardinals took care of the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, beating them by a final score of 7-5. Now, the two teams will face-off in the second game of the series tonight.
The Athletics have lost four-straight and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Cant the Cardinals hand them a fifth-straight loss tonight? I certainly think so.
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Athletics vs. Cardinals odds, run line, and total
Athletics vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
The Athletics recently claimed Spenser Watkins off the waivers and he'll now make his first start in the Majors this season. He had a 4.70 ERA last season, but has played only in the minors for both Houston and Baltimore in 2023.
In 14 appearances at the AAA level this season, Watkins has an ERA of 8.35 and a WHIP of 2.050. I don't even have to say how bad that is. It's abysmal.
Now, Watkins has to take on a Cardinals team that's sixth in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days.
Dakota Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals and he's poised for a bounce back start after three-straight outings where he's allowed at least three earned runs in each of them. He'll face an Athletics team that's 25th in OPS over the last 30 days at .693.
The Cardinals should not only win this game, but they should win this game by a wide margin.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!