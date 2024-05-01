Armed Forces Day St. Louis Cardinals hats available now
Step into the 2024 MLB season with style and support for the Armed Forces, as Major League Baseball continues its tradition of honoring military heroes with special-event uniforms. Since 2019, MLB has dedicated a weekend to pay tribute to the Armed Forces, and this year's lineup includes a fresh addition set to debut on May 18.
If you want to get in on celebrating Armed Forces Day, which is observed on the third Saturday in May, then nab some new gear. MLB Players and club personnel will proudly don our exclusive camouflage-designed caps with their uniforms, complemented by optional camo-themed socks.
In contrast to the previous year's design, which featured an Army-green hue with a monochrome American Flag behind the team logo, the 2024 hats boast a different, black look.
For fans who prefer the 2023 style, a limited supply of last year's hats is still available on Fanatics, depending on the team. However, the 2024 hat lineup offers a wider array of options, including 59FIFTY Fitted, 9FIFTY Snapback, 39THIRTY Flex, 9TWENTY Adjustable, bucket hat, and more.
These exclusive Armed Forces Day hats aren't just a fashion statement – they're a symbol of support for veterans and those in the armed forces. Whether you're a military service member or an MLB fan looking to show your allegiance, these hats make the perfect addition to your collection.
Note that Major League Baseball has been allocating 100% of its royalties from on-field Armed Forces Weekend socks and caps to MLB Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, since its inception in 2019.
