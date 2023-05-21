Are the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals the next "team of destiny"?
By Josh Jacobs
The pitching is finally stabilizing
No, this rotation isn't ready for October, but it does appear ready to help this club win a lot of games the rest of the regular season, and provide enough arms to allow the Cardinals to acquire the ace they need to fill out this rotation in July.
Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, and Adam Wainwright have looked better in their last few starts, giving the Cardinals chances to win their games each time out. Jordan Montgomery has been struggling as of late, but I'm pretty confident he can bounce back soon. In his first start of 2023 at the big league level, Matthew Liberatore looked like he belonged and was ready to compete at a high level for St. Louis.
But the X-factor here remains Jack Flaherty, and his most recent start against the Brewers really opened some eyes about what he can be this year.
Flaherty spun seven shutout innings, only allowing three hits and two walks while striking out ten batters. The Cardinals need Flaherty to step up and pitch like a high-end number-two starter for them this season so that if they do add an ace, they have a strong rotation to pair with their incredible lineup come October.
Between now and late July, the Cardinals' offense just needs their lineup to be "good enough". Once the deadline comes, it'll be the front office's job to make it playoff ready, and when it does, this club will take off.