Angels vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 2
The Cardinals have played far from expectations so far this season, 10-19 through the first part of the season and last in the NL Central.
However, it's not the offense that has held back St. Louis to date, one that is hitting at a top 10 rate across the board. It's the pitching, which includes Tuesday's start Steven Matz, who has struggled in 2023 to date. He will face a strong offense in the Angles, who counter with fellow southpaw Patrick Sandoval.
Here are the odds for Tuesday's series opener as the Red Birds try to get on track against the 15-14 Halos.
Angels vs. Cardinals odds, run line and total
Angels vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
St. Louis' offense has been electric this season, sixth in batting average and 11th in wRC+ while striking out at a bottom 10 rate. They are an elite offense across the board, but are -13 in terms of run differential because of the pitching staff. Matz has been in poor form all year, posting a 6.23 ERA while allowing 11 hits per nine innings and walking four.
That's a problem against the Angles who are top 10 in slugging percentage against left handed pitching and have star hitters like Mike Trout, who are crushing southpaws this season, hitting .333.
However, I can't trust the Angels pitching staff to hold down the Cardinals lineup. Sandoval has been great this season, but he has an ERA of 3.16 that is supported by a Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) of 4.36, meaning that the Angels defense has bailed him out so far. The Cards are hitting .288 against lefties and I think some regression is in store for Sandoval on Tuesday.
I can't trust either pitching staff right now, but I can trust both offenses, leading me to the over.
