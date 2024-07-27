Analyzing Shelby Miller as a potential Cardinals' bullpen target
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals know they're going to need some help in the bullpen this year at the deadline, and it's time for them to get going on making trades. With the deadline approaching, I thought now would be a good time to discuss a potential bullpen target.
The Tigers have a couple of former Cardinals that could help the team this year down the stretch. The first name that will pop into everybody's minds is Jack Flaherty, but his history with John Mozeliak may prevent the trade that everybody wants to happen. But he's not the only former Cardinal in Detroit.
Shelby Miller was signed by the Tigers this past offseason after a solid year in the Dodgers bullpen in 2023. If the Tigers are selling off rental pieces, could the Cardinals try to target Miller?
Could the Cardinals target Shelby Miller?
Miller hasn't been good this season. In 33 appearances, he's 5-6 with a 4.66 ERA. But he made 36 appearances last year with the Dodgers, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA. The potential is still there for him to be a solid bullpen arm, and because he signed a one-year pact with the Tigers, he likely won't be too expensive.
Specifically, the Cardinals need a right-handed reliever, and I think he could be a decent option for them. As we know, high-leverage relievers are hard to find, and it won't be easy to find one this year at the deadline. But Miller showed last year that he was capable of producing in key spots with the Dodgers. Perhaps a change of scenery could help him.
Miller would reunite with Matt Carpenter, Lance Lynn, and Daniel Descalso, three of his Cardinals teammates from 2012-14 before he was traded to the Braves, so he would return to familiar territory. And if that's the case, he could potentially fill the role that the Cardinals expected Keynan Middleton to fill this year. Middleton is of course out for the season after having surgery on his forearm.
But I like the idea of potentially reuniting with Miller. Obviously, his stats aren't great, but he's had success in the past and could benefit from a change of scenery. He's somebody that could give the bullpen a much-needed boost from the right side.
We'll see what the Cardinals decide to do, but I do think this could help the team out significantly.