Aaron Nola vs. Sonny Gray: Who is the better fit for the Cardinals?
Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are already on the Cardinals' radar, but who would be the better fit?
By Curt Bishop
Aaron Nola
Nola had a tough 2023 regular season, pitching to a 4.46 ERA in 32 starts with the Phillies. However, he proved last night against the Marlins that he is more than capable of pitching in the postseason. He did it against the Cardinals last year.
So while the ERA is a bit of a concern, Nola is a proven postseason pitcher and is somebody that could really benefit the Cardinals next year. He would instantly profile as an ace in St. Louis, and the Cardinals have not had somebody like that in quite some time.
There's no question that Nola would be a great fit in St. Louis. It's going to cost a lot of money, but given Goold's recent reports, it seems that the Cardinals are willing to finally step out of their comfort zone and pay the big bucks.
Nola also is only 30, so he's definitely got some good years left in him, and he averaged over nine strikeouts per nine innings this year.