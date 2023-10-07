Aaron Nola vs. Sonny Gray: Who is the better fit for the Cardinals?
Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray are already on the Cardinals' radar, but who would be the better fit?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals know that they're going to have to change their approach this coming offseason, mainly when it comes to acquiring pitching. This offseason already appears to have the makings of a big one, bigger than what the Cardinals have experienced in quite some time.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch already revealed on Monday that the Cardinals have shown interest in Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola. Rarely do we hear any rumblings of the Cardinals' offseason plans this early.
Granted, much of it has to do with the fact that the Cardinals did not reach the playoffs, but even then, it sometimes takes a little while before rumors begin to circulate.
But given that Gray and Nola are already on their radar, the Cardinals appear to be planning a very big offseason. Fans certainly can't complain about that, as a big offseason is what the Cardinals need to get back in the conversation for the World Series, where they have not been since 2013.
It's always possible that the Cardinals could sign both Nola and Gray this coming winter. But given that both are among the elite tier of free agent starters, the Cardinals may only be able to get one of them, which wouldn't be a bad thing necessarily.
In a perfect world, the Cardinals would be able to get both of them in one offseason and have two truly dominant starters in their rotation. However, the Cardinals may be forced to choose between one or the other.