A good, bad, and ugly look into the Cardinals first half
It's been an ugly start to a Cardinals' season with high expectations
Good: Tommy Edman
Edman appeared to unlock a new skill this season that no one saw coming but definiitely should have.
With Lars Nootbaar on the injured list and Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill struggling through their issues, manager Oli Marmol decided to see what would happen when he placed Edman in centerfield. It turns out centerfield is just another position the super utility player can hold down.
It's unclear how long this experiment will last as he was placed on the injured list before the All-Star break with right wrist inflammation. Hopefully, he just needed some rest and will return shortly after the break.