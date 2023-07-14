A good, bad, and ugly look into the Cardinals first half
It's been an ugly start to a Cardinals' season with high expectations
Good: Jordan Walker
After an impressive Spring Training, the Cardinals rewarded Walker by placing him on the opening-day roster. He fulfilled his offseason goal of making the roster to experience Opening Day at Busch Stadium.
Walker is slashing .283/.347/.457 with an OPS of .803. He has eight doubles, eight home runs, 20 runs scored, and 25 RBI. He had a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career as a Cardinal.
Shortly after that streak, the Cardinals sent him to AAA Memphis to work on getting more launch angles during his at-bats. When he was promoted back to St. Louis, Walker said he didn't change his approach. While in Memphis, he had 20 hits, three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.
Since returning from Memphis, Walker has hit well.
This home run against the Marlins provided a jolt that allowed the Cardinals took to come back in the game. While they lost this game, Walker's home run shows he can produce in clutch situations. This shot came at the end of his first half of a season in the big leagues. Hopefully, he continues to grow as a clutch hitter and provides even more incredible moments.