A comprehensive look at the St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 free agents
These St. Louis Cardinals' players could all become free agents next year one way or another.
Group 2: Players with options
These 4 players have club options attached to them next year. Most of them were signed this offseason. Each of these options is a club option, so the Cardinals hold the power in these instances.
Kyle Gibson
Kyle Gibson was signed to a one-year deal worth $13 million with a club option for 2025 worth $12 million. The acceptance or declination of his contract, similar to the other players, depends solely on his performance and health next year. Gibson will be 37 all of next season; his contract is relatively pricey. If Gibson pitches a decent amount of innings this year with a solid ERA, his option will be accepted. If he struggles or shows signs of aging, his option will not be accepted by the team.
Lance Lynn
Rinse and repeat for Lance Lynn. He signed a 1-year deal as well worth $11 million with a club option in 2025. He will earn $10 million in 2024 with a $1 million buyout. If his option is exercised, he will be paid $12 million next year. Lynn turns 37 this season, so he is very near the end of his career. I wouldn't be surprised to see him enter the market next year. If he has a season similar to last year's, there's a probability the Cardinals won't activate his club option.
Keynan Middleton
Keynan Middleton was brought on via free agency this year. He will be paid $5 million in 2024 with a $6 million option for 2025. Middleton will slot into the heart of the bullpen with the potential to pitch late in games. As far as reliever salaries go, $6 million is pretty manageable, so it is possible the Cardinals pick up his option for next year. The exercising of his option will depend solely on his performance next year. If the team doesn't accept his option, Middleton will become a free agent.
Giovanny Gallegos
Giovanny Gallegos signed a 2-year, $11 million extension in October 2022 to buy out some arbitration years. It included a club option for 2025. Gallegos will be 32 for the bulk of this season. His option for next year will be valued at $6.5 million, another moderate salary, even for a reliever. Gallegos struggled in 2023, but he has a track record of success. If the right-handed reliever can return to form next year, the Cardinals should absolutely exercise his club option.