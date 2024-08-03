A budget version of the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals' roster
How'd we do?
Starting lineup
C Ivan Herrera
1B Alec Burleson
2B Nolan Gorman
3B Nolan Arenado
SS Masyn Winn
LF Lars Nootbaar
CF Victor Scott II
RF Jordan Walker
Rotation
RHP Sonny Gray
LHP Quinn Mathews
RHP Tink Hence
LHP Cooper Hjerpe
LHP Matthew Liberatore/RHP Tekoah Roby
Bench
INF Thomas Saggese
UTIL Brendan Donovan
C Jimmy Crooks
OF Chase Davis
Bullpen
LHP JoJo Romero
RHP Andre Pallante
RHP Ryan Fernandez
LHP John King
RHP Ian Bedell
LHP Zack Thompson
RHP Tekoah Roby/LHP Matthew Liberatore
Total cost: ~$167 million
Well, we were close. That figure could change drastically, as the Cardinals could sign some of their arbitration guys to more team-friendly deals in the future, and my arbitration estimates are possibly way off. I missed the cap of $160 million by a hair, and perhaps this rounding error will be accepted by the DeWitt family.
The rotation and lineup feature quite a few lefties, so it's possible that changes between now and 2026. Regardless, this homegrown roster isn't overly disappointing. Our top pitching prospects have blossomed by then, and the young players we have in 2024 will have grown into grizzled veterans in the interim. There is still some versatility in this lineup thanks to Brendan Donovan and Thomas Saggese.
My one gripe with the lineup is that it doesn't boast much power beyond Jordan Walker and Willson Contreras. Nolan Gorman could provide the power, but his tendency to go cold would concern me still. The on-base abilities of this group will bother opposing pitching staffs, though.
This is an exciting bunch of players who could all be regulars come 2026. The major league roster boasts a fair amount of youth in 2024, and there are some exciting players in the minor leagues who are nearing promotions.