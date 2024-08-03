Redbird Rants
A budget version of the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals' roster

Pinching pennies and picking players.

By Thomas Gauvain

Cincinnati Reds v St Louis Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds v St Louis Cardinals / Brandon Sloter/GettyImages
Relievers

LHP JoJo Romero
RHP Andre Pallante
RHP Ryan Fernandez
LHP John King
RHP Ian Bedell
LHP Zack Thompson
RHP Tekoah Roby

I despised finding seven relievers for this portion of the roster. It's the most volatile position, and not a single person in the universe can guess a team's bullpen in any given year. Yet here I am, trying my hardest to do so for the year 2026.

Four names are as close to locks as you can get in my mind: Andre Pallante, JoJo Romero, Ryan Fernandez, and John King. The remaining three spots feature me throwing current starting pitching prospects into the bullpen since that's what the Cardinals just do.

I would pencil in JoJo Romero as the closer, but perhaps Ryan Fernandez or Andre Pallante have flourished enough by then to be reliable in high-leverage situations. There's some solid balance here with left-handed and right-handed pitchers. Plenty of innings could be covered as well with four former starting pitching prospects in the mix.

Honestly, relievers are a crapshoot, so don't be surprised to see only two of these seven guys actually in the bullpen come 2026. I could see a world where Tekoah Roby joins the rotation and Matthew Liberatore stays in the bullpen, a place where he's thrived.

From a financial perspective, JoJo Romero will be in his final year of arbitration by then, and I would be surprised to see him eclipse $7.5 million, so we'll put that as his value. John King will also be in his final year of arbitration, and I wouldn't expect to see him surpass $6 million. Andre Pallante will be in year two of arbitration, so let's assign him a random $5 million, and Zack Thompson will be entering arbitration, so clearly he'll cost $3 million. The remaining players will all be in pre-arbitration still. This rendition of the bullpen will cost about $25 million.

