A budget version of the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals' roster
Reserves
INF Thomas Saggese
UTIL Brendan Donovan
C Jimmy Crooks
OF Chase Davis
The bench was the toughest portion of this exercise. Right off the bat, it's tough to see Brendan Donovan listed as a "reserve". By 2026, I expect to see Brendan Donovan play as many games as possible in a season. Don't be confused by his placement here in the reserves section. Donovan will see time in left field, third base, second base, and occasionally at DH throughout the year. He's not going anywhere.
Thomas Saggese sees some serious MLB time by 2026, and 2023 first-round draft pick Chase Davis has ascended by now to become the team's fourth outfielder. The catching position was tough, as any one of Pedro Pages, Jimmy Crooks, or Leonardo Bernal could be the team's backup by then. I chose Crooks over those two as I wouldn't be surprised to see Pages traded between now and then, and Bernal's defense trails behind hit bat. Crooks's glove-first approach pairs well with the offense that Ivan Herrera would provide.
Chase Davis played center field in college, and the Cardinals have tried him there over the last year in the minors. He wouldn't be tested out there often, as it's likely Lars Nootbaar would shift to center on days when Victor Scott II isn't in the lineup. This bench leans lefty, as only Thomas Saggese hits right-handed, but the versatility of the players here and in the infield should alleviate that problem. There is a possibility JJ Wetherholt cracks the roster this year; trades of either Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese will open up that opportunity.
Only Brendan Donovan will be in arbitration by this time, and he could see around $10 million in his second year of arbitration this year. That will be the priciest of the role players. This bench will cost no more than $15 million in 2026.