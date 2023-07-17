9 studs from the Cardinals' series win over the Nationals
Cardinals stars finally shine in weekend series
Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty continues to look great in his effort to improve himself as a starter for the Cardinals.
On Sunday, he pitched six innings moving to 7-5 on the season. He gave up three hits, three runs, and three walks during the outing. He did strike out seven batters.
Dakota Hudson
Who had Dakota Hudson getting his first win of the season for the Cardinals in mid-July on their 2023 bingo card? Hudson did just that Saturday evening, pitching 3.1 innings, giving up four hits, and striking out two batters. He gave up zero runs.
Hudson pitched in relief of Steven Matz who pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three walks and four runs. He did strike out four batters. Genesis Cabrera pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up three hits and two runs. He did strike out three batters.