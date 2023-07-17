9 studs from the Cardinals' series win over the Nationals
Cardinals stars finally shine in weekend series
Alec Burleson
Alec Burleson had an amazing game Saturday at the plate and with the glove in left field.
Burleson knocked his sixth home run of the season on a fly to center field, traveling 427 feet at 106.6 mph.
Burleson also had a stunning catch to save some runs
Brendan Donovan
Donovan had a great weekend as designated hitter for the Cardinals.
With two runners on and a. 3-2 count with one out, Donovan knocked his tenth home run of the season Saturday afternoon. Paul DeJong and Dylan Carlson scored on the play. Donovan's homer traveled 391 feet at 99.9 mph.
Saturday evening, Donovan tripled in the second inning on a line drive to right field, scoring Nolan Gorman and Ivan Herrera. Donovan scored moments later on a single off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt.
Donovan singled in the fourth inning of Sunday's game to left field, allowing DeJong to score.
Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado hit his team-leading 20th home run of the season Saturday evening in the eighth inning. Arenado's blast to left field traveled 377 feet at 105.8 mph — just another beautiful shot from the Cardinals All-Star.
Paul Goldschmidt
Goldschmidt hit a massive home run in the sixth inning. Goldschmidt knocked the home run to the top of Freese's Landing in center field, 443 feet at 109.2 mph. Brendan Donovan scored on the homer.
Goldschmidt's home run was his 16th of the season.