9 studs from the Cardinals' series win over the Nationals
The St. Louis Cardinals look renewed after the All-Star break as they take two of three from the Washington Nationals.
Due to inclement weather, the Friday evening game was delayed to Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals lost the afternoon game 7-5 to the Nationals. The Cardinals won Saturday evening 9-6 and Sunday afternoon 8-4.
The Cardinals finally had a positive series and seemed to play to their capability. It's a good thing, given statements from John Mozeliak, Cardinal's President of Baseball Operations, that he is looking to trade players to better the team for 2024. Seeing the urgency the team should have had all season is excellent.
It's not a certainty who will be moved, but the team turning it around is a good thing for the morale of this team moving forward. If the team can play spoiler to contenders this season, the team can make some fun memories.
Several players had a very good series this weekend for the Cardinals. Let's discuss.
Nolan Gorman
Gorman had a resurgence of power this series that was great to see.
Gorman doubled on a fly to center field in the fifth inning of Saturday evening's game, scoring Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson. Moments later, Gorman scored on a single from Paul DeJong.
On Sunday, Gorman knocked his 18th home run of the season on a fly to right center field. The massive blast traveled 423 feet at 107.3 mph.
In the sixth inning, Gorman singled to first base, allowing Jordan Walker to score.
Jordan Walker
Walker had the most stunning catch in right field Saturday.
That is a 10 out of 10 play, indeed. He seemed as shocked as the fans by the catch too.
Lars Nootbaar
Lars Nootbaar hit his sixth home run of the season Friday evening before the skies opened up to a wicked storm that caused a delay to the game until Saturday afternoon.
Nootbaar's homer traveled 404 feet to left center field at 102.4 mph. Great opposite field contact.
In the fourth inning of Sunday's game, Nootbaar singled to center field, scoring Andrew Knizner.