9 potential Cardinals managers if Oliver Marmol is fired this season
A rough start to the 2024 season has reinvigorated discussions surrounding Marmol's job safety. These 9 candidates could supplant him.
Skip Schumaker
Skip Schumaker joins Alex Cora and Terry Francona as one of the best hires for the vacancy should it arise in St. Louis. Skip's contract included a club option for 2025, and the Miami Marlins have already announced that they will void that final year.
Schumaker, 44, is in his sophomore year as manager of the Miami Marlins. His club has struggled mightily this year, and they have a 9-24 record in baseball, one of the worst in all of baseball. The Marlins have experienced a superfluity of injuries. Sandy Alcantara, Braxton Garrett, Eury Perez, and Jesus Luzardo are all on the Injured List at the moment. On the offensive side, Jake Burger and Avisail Garcia are out for the foreseeable future.
The team's record is not indicative of its manager's abilities. The owners of the Miami Marlins have hamstrung their team offensively, so Skip is left to work with what he's given.
Schumaker played for the Cardinals for 11 seasons as a player, and he was the team's bench coach in 2022. Skip has been lauded for his dedication to his craft, professionalism, and understanding of the fundamentals of the game.
If Marmol is fired, Skip Schumaker should be one of John Mozeliak's first calls. His availability this offseason makes him an even more attractive candidate, and he is quite familiar with the organization. Skip Schumaker would appease fans, he would be comfortable in the organization, and he would bring plenty of success with him.