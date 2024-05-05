9 potential Cardinals managers if Oliver Marmol is fired this season
A rough start to the 2024 season has reinvigorated discussions surrounding Marmol's job safety. These 9 candidates could supplant him.
Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols would be a convivial hire. He is insanely familiar with St. Louis, and he is equally adored by the fanbase. Pujols brought the Cardinals two World Series championships as a player, and he put on a display almost unmatched by any veteran in baseball history in 2022 when he broke several milestones donning the familiar Birds on the Bat.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Pujols has stated interest in returning to the sport as a manager. Nightengale writes that "Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, 44, continues to say he wants to manage one day, perhaps joining former teammate and close friend Yadier Molina."
The contract that Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels following the 2011 season included a 10-year personal services contract with the Angels. He honored that commitment after his retirement, and 2024 is only his second season in that role. He will likely finish out that contract.
Pujols would be exciting to see manage in St. Louis, but there are far too many hoops for him to jump through. Whether it be his commitment to the Angels, his patience in returning fully to the sport after retirement, or options to manage in other cities, St. Louis would have to put on quite the show to woo their future Hall of Famer.
Pujols may be the least likely person on this list to manage in St. Louis after Oli Marmol, but he would be one of the most exciting new hires.