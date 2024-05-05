9 potential Cardinals managers if Oliver Marmol is fired this season
A rough start to the 2024 season has reinvigorated discussions surrounding Marmol's job safety. These 9 candidates could supplant him.
Stubby Clapp
From 2007 until 2016, Stubby Clapp bounced around as a coach in various roles with a wide array of organizations. After having his number retired by the Memphis Redbirds in 2007, Clapp worked with Organizations like the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays before settling down with his former club in 2016. He was hired to be the manager of the Memphis Redbirds on November 30, 2016.
While manager of the Redbirds, Clapp was able to win two Pacific Coast League titles in 2017 and 2018. His overall winning percentage with Memphis was .619. Clapp was partially responsible for the success of players like Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill, Adolis Garcia, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, Jack Flaherty, Zac Gallen, Paul DeJong, Ryan Helsley, and Randy Arozarena.
Since 2019, Clapp has been the Cardinals' first base coach. He was in the running to be the manager of the big league team after Mike Matheny was fired partway through the 2018 season and once again after Mike Shildt was fired following the 2021 season. Both times he was passed up by another long-time St. Louis Cardinal.
If Marmol were to be fired, Clapp would be a bit of a dark horse candidate. Despite his wild success in AAA, the Cardinals have been hesitant to give him a fair shake at managing in St. Louis. Clapp would be a continuation of the Cardinal Way, as he played for the organization from 1996 until 2002. He was brought up in the system, and he would likely continue it.
Clapp's backflips are memorable, but his tackle of Pete Alonso is a more recent glorious moment in his career. As a coach, he is known for his grit and hard work each day. He would likely bring that fire to his team as a manager.