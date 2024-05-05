9 potential Cardinals managers if Oliver Marmol is fired this season
A rough start to the 2024 season has reinvigorated discussions surrounding Marmol's job safety. These 9 candidates could supplant him.
Terry Francona
Terry Francona was a manager in baseball for 23 years before calling it quits at the end of the 2023 season. He has managed for the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Cleveland Indians/Guardians during his career. He has two World Series Titles and 3 Pennants on his resume, though most of his success came in Boston from 2004-2011 (just ask any fan of the Cardinals during that era).
Upon his departure, Francona, 65, didn't use the word "retire" explicitly. In fact, recent reports have indicated that Francona is interested in returning to baseball in a manager capacity.
Tim Kurkjian of ESPN recently reported that Terry Francona would consider returning to the field in the next year and a half. Kurkjian reports that "(I) was told Tito is going to get healthy and then he'll be back [managing] in a year and a half...he loves the game, part of his fiber in every way, would not be shocked to see him back."
Plenty of other teams would vie for Tito's services, and his former employers would likely have a leg up on the Cardinals. However, the organization should still make serious efforts to bring on the wily veteran manager. His experience and success stand alone amongst his peers.
Francona would be a true outside hire for the Cardinals, something that goes against every fiber of Bill DeWitt II and John Mozeliak's fibers. His voice would be more than welcome amongst fans, and players would be willing to listen to his expertise. One of the most exciting parts about Francona's resume would be his 44-34 record in the postseason.
One nugget to note: The Cardinals interviewed Francona as a potential replacement for Tony La Russa after he retired following the 2011 World Series, but opted for Mike Matheny instead. This could be their chance at redemption for missing out on one of the best managers of this generation.