9 former Cardinals that could win their first World Series in 2023
There are a handful of former Cardinal players and coaches who appeared for either the Diamondbacks or the Rangers this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Joe Mather
Former player for the Cardinals, Joe Mather is in his second season as the Diamondbacks hitting coach. The Cardinals drafted Mather in the 3rd round back in 2001 and he made his MLB debut with the Cards in 2008.
He never was an everyday player with St. Louis but he was very versatile, as he played 6 different positions in his time with the Cardinals including at pitcher, he was in fact the losing pitcher in that 20-inning marathon game against the Mets back in 2010. In 90 total games with the Cardinals in 2008 and 2010 Mather hit .233 with 8 home runs and 41 RBI. After playing one season each with the Braves and Cubs, Mather retired from baseball in 2014 and went into coaching.
From 2015-2019, Mather coached for multiple minor league teams in the D'Backs organization, serving roles as bench coach, fielding, and hitting coordinators, including manager of the Visalia Rawhide in 2018, the D'Backs single A team. After serving as the Reds' assistant hitting coach in 2020 and 2021, he came back to the D'Backs system to be the big-league hitting coach. In the season before Mather took the reigns as hitting coach (2021), the D'Backs averaged 4.19 runs a game, which was 25th in the league that year, in his first year they averaged 4.33 runs and this year they averaged 4.58 runs, their highest since 2019.