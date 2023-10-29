9 former Cardinals that could win their first World Series in 2023
There are a handful of former Cardinal players and coaches who appeared for either the Diamondbacks or the Rangers this season.
Texas Rangers Chris Stratton
Stratton was the other pitcher acquired by the Rangers from St.Louis at this past deadline. His ability to pitch just about every day and eat innings was what attracted Texas to acquire him along with Montgomery.
He began his career with the Giants as a starter after he was drafted in the first round in 2012, his best season came in 2018 winning 10 games. After spending a brief time with the Angels, he went to the Pirates in 2019 when he became a full-time reliever. He has become one of the more durable middle relievers in baseball as he has pitched in over 40% of his team's games since 2020, including three straight seasons of having at least 60 appearances out of the pen.
At the deadline last season, the Cardinals acquired Stratton from the Pirates along with Jose Quintana in exchange for Johan Oviedo and minor league infielder Malcom Nunez, and both guys were superb in the stretch run for St.Louis. Stratton pitched to a 2.78 ERA in 20 games with the Cards. His numbers were not as good this season, but he was still a workhorse, able to take the ball at any time, and like Montgomery, he is a free agent after this season so the Cardinals decided to get something for him and trade him to Texas. He had a 3.41 ERA in 22 appearances with Texas in the regular season but did not pitch until the ALCS against Houston. He will be on a World Series roster for the first time in his career.