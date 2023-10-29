9 former Cardinals that could win their first World Series in 2023
There are a handful of former Cardinal players and coaches who appeared for either the Diamondbacks or the Rangers this season.
Arizona Diamondbacks Tommy Pham
Pham was in the Cardinals organization for a very long time, and in what is now his 10th season in the big leagues, he will be appearing in his first World Series. The Cardinals drafted Pham in the 16th round in the 2006 draft and he was a September call-up in the 2014 season.
His five-tool qualities and his energy earned him more and more playing time until he became an everyday player in 2017, where he recorded a 20-20 season (23 home runs and 25 steals). In the middle of the 2018 season, Pham was traded to the Rays in exchange for Genesis Cabrera, Roel Ramirez, and Justin Williams.
Since he left St.Louis he has bounced around quite a bit, spending a year and a half with the Rays he then played with the Padres, Reds, Red Sox, and the Mets to start this season before being traded to the D'Backs at this year's deadline. Going into this postseason Pham only won two postseason series including one in 2020 against the Cardinals with San Diego, but he has won 3 series this year with Arizona. Pham has had some big postseason moments in his career, starting in his rookie year with the Cardinals hitting a pinch-hit home run off Jon Lester, he hit .360 and .375 in the '19 and '20 postseasons with the Rays and Padres respectively, and in Game 1 of the NLDS this year against the Dodgers he had a four hit game en route to an 11-2 blowout win.