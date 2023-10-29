9 former Cardinals that could win their first World Series in 2023
There are a handful of former Cardinal players and coaches who appeared for either the Diamondbacks or the Rangers this season.
The 2023 World Series is set. This Fall Classic features the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers, two teams that didn't even win their divisions, but two teams that got hot at the right time.
As for the other 28 teams, the majority of them have at least one player on Texas or Arizona who played for them at some point in their careers. One of the most notable is ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia, who played a handful of games with the Cardinals back in 2018. Despite Garcia never panning out in St. Louis, DFA'ing him and then trading him to Texas for cash considerations then turning him into one of the league's most potent hitters, has sparked controversy from the fan base towards the Cardinals front office, along with other questionable moves.
There is other players and also coaches, some are remembered by the fanbase, and some they may not remember. that could win a World Series ring, their first one in 2023. Not all of them are on the postseason roster or have played for them in quite some time, but all it takes is being on the team or playing at least one game to qualify for a potential World Series ring. There are some players that fit that build, including this first ex-Cardinal.
This list only features guys who played or coached in St. Louis, which is why you will not see names like Zac Gallen.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt
This is a player I wouldn't expect many Cardinals fans to remember because his time in St. Louis was very brief. Crismatt appeared in 6 games in relief for the Cardinals in 2020 as he was one of several pitchers to debut for them in the COVID year. He allowed 3 earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched, then he signed in free agency with the Padres the following off-season.
He was one of San Diego's more reliable bullpen arms in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posting a 3.39 ERA in 95 games, but he struggled in 7 games this season which led to his release. The D'Backs signed him on July 28, released him 3 days later, then 6 days later brought him back and finished the season in Triple-A Reno.
Crismatt only appeared in one game with Arizona this season, but it is possible that he could get a World Series ring if the Diamondbacks win it all. Now let's look at some more familiar names.