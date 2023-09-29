Redbird Rants
FanSided

9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend

There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024

By Josh Jacobs

Minnesota Twins v St. Louis Cardinals
Minnesota Twins v St. Louis Cardinals / Joe Puetz/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
9 of 10
Next

Adam Wainwright

Well, it's finally here. The final weekend for Adam Wainwright playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll forever be a Cardinals legend, is a soon to be Red Jacket member, and hopefully a Baseball Hall of Famer as well.

This year has been rough for Wainwright, posting a 5-11 record with a 7.40 ERA and 1.90 WHIP. He's been running on fumes for most of the season but was able to put on a vintage performance to get win number 200 in his final appearance as a starter.

He'll finish his career 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 2668.1 innings, just missing out on two Cy Young Awards but is more importantly a two-time World Series Champion.

Hopefully we get to see Wainwright at the plate this weekend and add one final hit to his resume.

Home/St Louis Cardinals News