9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend
There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Adam Wainwright
Well, it's finally here. The final weekend for Adam Wainwright playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. He'll forever be a Cardinals legend, is a soon to be Red Jacket member, and hopefully a Baseball Hall of Famer as well.
This year has been rough for Wainwright, posting a 5-11 record with a 7.40 ERA and 1.90 WHIP. He's been running on fumes for most of the season but was able to put on a vintage performance to get win number 200 in his final appearance as a starter.
He'll finish his career 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 2668.1 innings, just missing out on two Cy Young Awards but is more importantly a two-time World Series Champion.
Hopefully we get to see Wainwright at the plate this weekend and add one final hit to his resume.