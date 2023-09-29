9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend
There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Juan Yepez
Like Luken Baker, I think Juan Yepez has been dealt a tough hand in 2023 with his lack of opportunities and relegation to Triple-A for most of the year. He still has plenty of time to establish himself as a regular at the big-league level, but I don't see the Cardinals giving him that opportunity.
Yepez profiles best as a 1B/DH option long-term, but has shown the ability to play the corner outfield spots and third base as well. He had a really nice rookie campaign in 2022, posting a .743 OPS while hitting a huge home run in the Wild Card Series against the Phillies. In his limited opportunities with St. Louis this year though, he's seen that OPS drop to .528.
I believe there'll be a team that is interested in bringing in Yepez this offseason to help improve their offense in 2024. Since the Cardinals are not utilizing Yepez already, they may as well use him to acquire some of the pitching help that they need.