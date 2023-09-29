9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend
There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
7 of 10
Juniel Querecuto
While I could see Fermin back with the Cardinals in 2024 as a depth option on the 40-man roster, I struggle to see how Juniel Querecuto is not designated for an assignment in the next few months.
At 31 years old, this is his first taste of big-league action since 2016, when he got 1 hit in 4 games for the Tampa Bay Rays. In his 7 games with the Cardinals this year, he's slashing just .105/.105/.158 and isn't really a defensive whiz either. He's recently made a career for himself in minor league systems, so maybe that's his future again.
He could provide organizational depth for another club, but again, I don't see that being St. Louis in 2024.