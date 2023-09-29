9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend
There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Jose Fermin
At just 24 years old, Jose Fermin could be a valuable depth piece for an organization still, I just don't see that being with the Cardinals in 2024.
Sure, maybe he can be in Triple-A and called up if multiple injuries happen, but outside of that, he won't get any opportunities in 2024. Masyn Winn, Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Richie Palacios all rank above him on the depth chart, and guys like Thomas Saggese, Nick Dunn, and Irving Lopez surely would as well.
In 43 at-bats with St. Louis, Fermin has slashed just .209/.292/.209. which hasn't helped his case for more playing time. I'm sure its difficult to get into a rhythm when most games are spent on the bench, but he still needed to do more with his opportunities to carve out a bigger role.