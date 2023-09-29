9 Cardinals who should be playing their last games for St. Louis this weekend
There are a lot of names playing for the Cardinals this weekend that will not be back in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Honorable mention: Tyler O'Neill
While he won't be suiting up for the Cardinals this weekend, I think it's important to acknowledge we've probably seen the last of Tyler O'Neill in a Cardinals uniform.
O'Neill was once again injury-prone in 2023, appearing in just 73 games, leaving his amazing 2021 season as the only year he played in over 100 games. His .715 OPS was only a slight improvement over his 2022 season, and even when he wasn't on the injured list, he sat out plenty of games when he "didn't feel right".
If O'Neill wasn't due for another pay raise in arbitration this year, maybe he'd be back. But I just do not see the Cardinals paying him upwards of $6 million when they have so many other needs to address and plenty of outfield options already.
I think it's safe to say the Cardinals roster will look vastly different come 2024, and each of the 9 players are likely not a part of that group.