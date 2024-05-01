9 Cardinals who have been on fire the first month of the 2024 season, 9 who are cold
After the first month of the season, the Cardinals couldn't be any more of a mixed bag of performances. Who has been on fire for the club and who has been cold?
By Josh Jacobs
Ice-cold: Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II
Two of the most exciting young talents the Cardinals have in their organization, both Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II started in the Cardinals outfield on Opening Day this year - and now both players are trying to get their games back on track in Memphis.
Walker, who struggled to begin his rookie campaign last year before tearing it up in St. Louis upon his return in June, has looked lost at the plate this year. His ground ball issue has reared its ugly head once again, and while there's no reason to give up on him as the talented prospect he is, the Cardinals are going to need Walker to turn things around in Memphis as soon as possible.
Walker was supposed to take a step forward this year, not backward. As the Cardinals' offense continues to struggle on a daily basis, they need all of the help they can get to get out of the hole they've dug themselves offensively. Walker has the talent to do that in a big way, but he has got to figure out how to drive the ball more consistently and turn those hard-hit ground balls to shortstop into doubles in the gap or missiles over the fence.
Oddly enough, Walker has improved a lot defensively this year, even as his struggles at the plate ensue. Walker has the work ethic, character, and talent to turn things around at the plate soon, and hopefully, that will happen sooner rather than later.
Scott was a really solid defender for the Cardinals in center field and made his presence felt on the basepaths when he was given the chance, but for as bad as Walker's woes were at the plate, Scott's were even worse. He slashed .085/.138/.136 in his 59 Major League at-bats, and will now work in Memphis to get back on track after his meteoric rise in 2023.
While Scott does not have the same kind of potential as Walker does, I strongly believe he has what it takes to become a productive big leaguer, and he has the tools and potential to be even more than that as well. A trip to Memphis is not failure for Scott, but rather an opportunity to develop into the kind of player both he and St. Louis hopes he becomes. It was really tough to watch his first stink in St. Louis, but I'm sure things will be different the next time he gets a shot.