8 players the Cardinals need to consider trading if their season is over
By Josh Jacobs
Tommy Edman
The last name I have on this list is center fielder and super-utility man Tommy Edman, but his value will be hard to determine until he's able to get back on the field.
Edman has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery and experienced multiple setbacks along the way. It seems like he's finally getting to a good spot in his rehab and may be back by the end of May, but he'll also need to prove he's still a productive player for teams to want to make a deal for him.
The Cardinals could certainly find a buyer for Edman, even if he struggles out of the gate. He makes just $7 million this year and $9.5 million next year and has shown the ability to be a league-average bat with elite defense in center field or second base, and is capable of providing quality defense at any other spot on the field as well outside of first base and catcher.
Utility players are extremely valuable, which is why the Cardinals have been such big fans of Edman. His ability and willingness to plug and play wherever he's needed is a huge asset to any team, and he could net some nice value from a contender if the Cardinals were open to moving him.
Masyn Winn is the Cardinals shortstop of the future and Thomas Saggese will be able to spell Winn soon once he arrives in St. Louis. While Victor Scott II struggled in his first shot at the big leagues, it's clear the club wants him to become their center fielder long-term, and they still have Dylan Carlson around to fill in there if need be. Frankly, if they are retooling, they can even run Michael Siani out there every day if needed.
It would make a ton of sense to capitalize on Edman's value if he can regain it by the time the deadline comes around, and there are a lot of potential contenders who could use a center fielder, shortstop, second baseman, or all of the above.