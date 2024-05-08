8 players the Cardinals need to consider trading if their season is over
By Josh Jacobs
Lance Lynn
Pitching is always needed at the deadline. Pretty much any time that will be looking to buy will be interested in upgrading their rotation. This means that there will be plenty of suitors for the services of Lance Lynn, and that there won't be many arms available to compete with him.
Why's that? Well, with the expanded playoffs, with so many teams refusing to "sell" at the deadline these days, there are just less arms available on the market. And with the way Lynn has pitched so far this season, he'll be among the better starting pitchers that teams could trade for.
In seven starts so far for St. Louis, Lynn has posted a 3.28 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 35.2 innings of work. He's been a gamer every time he's gotten on the mound for the Cardinals, giving them a chance to win in almost every start. The home run ball is still something you worry about with Lynn, but overall, he has been far more effective this season with St. Louis than he was with Chicago and Los Angeles last year.
Lynn also brings a veteran presence to any club that would acquire him and carries postseason experience as well. We are still pretty far out from the trade deadline, so his performance could change drastically between now and then, but with the way he is pitching right now, most contenders will have some level of interest.
I would keep an eye out for teams who have had a lot of starting pitching injuries and need someone to help them down the stretch as they fight for October baseball. Lynn's performance so far this year could warrant a start in the postseason, but at the very least, he can help a club get there.