8 Cardinals we were wrong about to start the season
4. Steven Matz
Matz is in the second season of a four-year deal worth $44 million. He was seen as a fourth or fifth spot in the rotation but has mightly struggled this season to the extent he may be shifted to the bullpen.
Meanwhile, he is slated to start Sunday. This season he is 0-4 in seven games for the Cardinals. He's throwing a 5.70 ERA with 36.1 innings pitched, managing 33 strikeouts.
Last season for the Cardinals, he struggled through injuries but still got a 5-3 record in 15 games. It will be interesting to see if Matz improves this season for the rotation or finds some success in the bullpen. He's another pitcher fans should hope to see Dusty Blake help.
3. Jack Flaherty
Fans have been hoping to see the return of their ace. It was hopeful fans would see Jack Flaherty return to success after he's struggled through injuries since June 2021. Flaherty had worked to get healthy but has struggled to execute his pitches. He, instead, feels like his just throwing.
He's said he's struggling to figure out what to do. Willson Contreras and Andrew Kniziner have each worked with the young arm. While he's had moments of brilliance, he's struggled for consistency. It seems like a given that he should be receiving some help from pitching coach Dusty Blake, but something is not clicking for Flaherty.
Flaherty maintains a mindset that allows him to focus on the moment and get his pitches. Hopefully, he keeps this mindset and gets help from either Blake or his longtime friend and teammate, Adam Wainwright.
Fans can see Flaherty wants a return to form. Here's hoping he gets that and soon.