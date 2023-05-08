8 Cardinals we were wrong about to start the season
8. Jordan Hicks
He is not the relief pitcher the Cardinals have hoped he would become for them. Hicks is an excellent young man who can throw 103 mph. But that means nothing if he consistently has no control over the pitches he's making.
Hicks has pitched in 14 games this season, accumulating an 0-3 record with an ERA of 7.62 over 13 innings. He has 22 strikeouts for the Cardinals.
He earned the loss for the team in his outing on May 5, only pitching two-thirds of an inning. He gave up one hit, two walks, and three earned runs. He did get one strikeout. It was probably his worst outing since the team had decided to put him in lower-leverage situations. On Friday, he seemingly made a low-leverage case higher.
He's frustrating to watch, as he doesn't seem to make his pitches, instead throwing at 100 mph and above speeds while hoping for the best. Hicks has five seasons in the major leagues and would have to approve a demotion to Memphis, which could adversely affect his service time.
Unless the Cardinals are forced to make a difficult decision, the team is seemingly forced to be patient with Hicks as pitching coach Dusty Blake does his job to get him on the right track. Here's hoping that happens soon.