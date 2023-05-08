8 Cardinals we were wrong about to start the season
The Cardinals have started the season with an 11-24 record. What did fans get so wrong with their expectations before the start of the season?
The Cardinals haven't had a start this disastrous in over 50 years. Fans had high expectations going into this season and now wonder why.
The organization's top prospect, Jordan Walker, made the team out of Spring Training. He subsequently went on a 12-game hitting streak to begin the season before things slowed down. The 20-year-old collected two home runs, two stolen bases, and 11 RBI in 73 at-bats. He was sent to AAA Memphis to work on his launch angle, as he'd been knocking grounders in his last week with the team. When Walker was sent down on April 26, it was said he would be back sooner rather than later.
The starting rotation includes Adam Wainwright, who debuted his final season in the major leagues on Saturday after a groin injury left him sidelined for the first month of the season after participating in the World Baseball Classic. Miles Mikolas signed a two-year extension and has been considered the staff's ace, yet he has a 1-1 record in seven games. Jordan Montgomery has looked great in all seven of his starts but has received the worst luck with a 2-4 record. Jack Flaherty, who fans hoped would return to ace form, is also 2-4. Steven Matz is 0-4 after six games.
With Waino retiring, the only starters signed after this season is Mikolas and Matz, who may be headed to the bullpen. Montgomery and Flaherty are each free agents after this season, and both have expressed interest in returning to the Cardinals if possible. Jake Woodford, now on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, is 1-2 after seven starts. The organization has several young pitchers developing in the minors.
While everything is a mess and the team is losing in ways that baffle the mind, let's discuss other players who fans have been wrong about.