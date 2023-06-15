8 biggest things that led to the St. Louis Cardinals' disastrous season
By Josh Jacobs
Struggling with RISP
So far this season, the Cardinals rank 15th in baseball with a .255 average with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals just do not drive runners in like they are supposed to, but that problem has become even bigger for their best bats.
With runners in scoring position, Arenado is batting .229, Goldschmidt is batting .246, and Contreras is batting .255. The middle of your order is supposed to be the ones who drive in the runs, but they consistently leave men on base when they have opportunities.
It feels like multiple times a game the Cardinals have the bases loaded or runners on second and third, and the club cannot drive the runs in. Not only are those huge missed opportunities, but it kills momentum for teams. Breaking through in those moments gives confidence boosts to the players, and helps them go on to win games with the momentum they have gained, And yet, the Cardinals feel like a team that halts momentum at the plate more often than they capitalize on it.
And here's the sad part, it's not just the offense that struggles to "put teams away" either.