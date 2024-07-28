7 trades that could entice the Cardinals to move Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson
By Josh Jacobs
Athletics trade package
Paul Blackburn has been linked to the Cardinals for years now, so maybe this is the time to actually pull it off. Again, it would not fly as the Cardinals' answer to their rotation woes, but he could provide them with innings in 2024 and beyond that make it worth moving Carlson and Michael McGreevy.
Blackburn is what he is, a back-of-the-rotation starter. That's a helpful piece to have, but the Cardinals already have at least three, if not four of those, in their rotation as things currently stand. The problem with those names is that they are all in their mid to late 30s for St. Louis, so Blackburn would present them with a bit younger of an option to stabilize things.
Blackburn is 30 years old with another year of team control and would absolutely love having the Cardinals' defense behind him every game. As a ground ball pitcher, Blackburn lives and dies based on batted ball luck and the defenders behind him, and I do think he'd have more success in St. Louis.
Again, I'm trying to put together things I could see the Cardinals doing with Edman or Carlson, and let's be honest, this seems like something they'd love to do with Carlson if they could. It gives them flexibility next year in whether or not they pick up Kyle Gibson and/or Lance Lynn's options and have someone who might be a hair better at a smaller number.
Not sure if Oakland would do it or not, but it does feel right for St. Louis.