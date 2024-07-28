7 trades that could entice the Cardinals to move Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson
By Josh Jacobs
White Sox trade package
Here is the first Dylan Carlson trade. While I believe Edman could bring the Cardinals something really interesting at this deadline, Carlson's value seems to be shot at this point. If he can net the Cardinals a piece that will bring more value to their roster, that is probably the best they can hope for.
We are all familiar with John Brebbia from his first stint in St. Louis, and while his ERA is unsightly (5.22 over 39.2 innings), his FIP (3.12) and K% (29.5%) seem to indicate there are better results to come. The White Sox seem destined to move him at this point, so why not bring him back to St. Louis?
No, Brebbia is not going to be the flashiest reliever they could acquire, but I do think he would be a really helpful addition to this club. Brebbia is something you feel pretty good about in the 5th, 6th, or 7th inning of a ballgame, and he's able to cover two innings in an appearance if needed as well. While it would be ideal to add someone more dynamic to take some of the load off of Andrew Kittredge, Ryan Fernandez, and JoJo Romero as they set up Ryan Helsley most games, Brebbia would help strengthen a middle of the Cardinals' bullpen that has been shakier as of late.
As for Carlson, Chicago is the perfect type of club for him - low pressure and a ton of opportunity. The White Sox would be turning an okay reliever into an outfielder who carried a lot of pedigree a few years ago, and they, like the rest of baseball, know what tends to happen when Cardinal outfielders get a change of scenery.
If Carlson does not work out in Chicago, it is really not a huge deal for them at all. But if he does turn things around for them, they have a much more valuable asset on their hands. The White Sox are also a club that seems to like adding former Cardinals to their roster as of late, so there may be prior interest in Carlson there from years past.