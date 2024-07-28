7 trades that could entice the Cardinals to move Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson
By Josh Jacobs
Blue Jays trade packages
Yes, I've got two trade ideas here with the Blue Jays. The first is perirenal Cy Young contender Kevin Gausman, who happens to look nothing like that version of himself this year.
While reporting seems to indicate that the Blue Jays plan on holding onto Gausman and other arms with control to compete next year, let's not forget how out of the blue the Yankees deal was in 2022 when the Cardinals flipped injured Harrison Bader for Jordan Montgomery and his year and a half of control. The reason for this trade would be different than that one, but the point is, sometimes stuff you don't think would happen becomes possible when new trade pieces are brought to the table.
For Toronto, I have a very difficult time gauging the value of Gausman. On one hand, he is an aging starting pitcher who is on a big contract and having a down year with concerning underlying metrics, and on the other hand, Gausman is just one year removed from being awesome. What does Toronto value more? Moving the remaining money for this year and the $46 million owed to him the next two seasons? Or do they value the idea of running it back with him and seeing if he can recapture his former self?
Maybe an asset like Edman could change their mind. Their outfield has been in flux this year and Bo Bichette's future seems murky at best. If St. Louis was willing to take on the majority of Gausman's contract, I think the value of Edman and freeing up all of that cash could be worthwhile for them.
If the Blue Jays are not inclined to move Gausman, I really do feel like moving Bassit's deal could make a ton of sense for them. Bassit is under contract next season for $22 million and then is a free agent after the 2025 season, so much like the Bader-Montgomery trade, the Cardinals and Blue Jays would be swapping players with a year and a half of control.
Bassit has been solid this year, posting a 3.78 ERA in 21 starts for Toronto. Honestly, I think Edman would be a bit of an overpay for Bassit, but it's really hard to gauge how teams view him and his wrist injury. Bassit would help the Cardinals down the stretch this season and then would be under contract and in their rotation for 2025 as well.
Of the two, I'd be much more willing to talk Gausman, but I am keeping my eye out on Bassit. It feels like a Cardinals thing to do.