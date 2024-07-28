7 trades that could entice the Cardinals to move Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals need to figure out what they are going to do with outfielders Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson. Both are the subject of trade rumors for different reasons, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see either dealt before the trade deadline.
Every passing hour brings the Cardinals closer to needing to finalize these decisions, and either outfielder could be moved for future assets or win-now pieces. Here are seven different ideas that seemed plausible for the Cardinals to consider between now and Tuesday's deadline.
Dodgers trade package
The Dodgers are a team that has been connected to Tommy Edman, and if the Cardinals did move him there, my guess is that it would be for prospect capital, rather than a win-now push.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Cardinals would be full-blown sellers with the rest of their moves. One reason they could convince themselves to sell on Edman would be recouping capital for their system if they were to go after an Erick Fedde or someone else who would require them to dip into their system. It would be similar to what we've heard the Rays will keep considering - some moves that are "buying" and some moves that are "selling".
With all of the injuries the Dodgers have had this year, Edman would be an excellent fit for their roster. He can slot in for them in center field, shortstop, or second base depending on the day, and he's under team control for next year as well. The bottom of the Dodgers lineup is weaker than you'd think, so Edman's bat would also be a welcomed addition.
For the Cardinals, losing Edman would be a blow to the club in the immediate future. While he has not played at all this year, the hope remains that he can come back in the next few weeks and really help this club with one of its biggest weaknesses - hitting left-handed pitching. Well, if the club is tired of "waiting and seeing", they could take advantage of the interest that is out there for him.
Jackson Ferris is a very intriguing prospect in the Dodgers who currently sits just outside their top 10 prospects according to Baseball America, but I imagine he'd slide in much higher for the Cardinals. At just 20 years old and pitching in High-A for the Dodgers, Ferris is likely multiple years away from making an impact at the MLB level, but his upside is something the Cardinals may be incentivized to move Edman for. There are real questions about Ferris' delivery, but he has two plus pitches in his fastball and curveball and a potential third plus pitch with his slider.
Ferris would another high-upside starting pitching prospect to the Cardinals' system alongside Tink Hence, Quinn Mathews, and Cooper Hjerpe, something that would continue to strengthen their long-term outlook. But why would they move Edman for a prospect if they want to contend?
They could look at this move as Edman basically being a free asset to them right now. What is more valuable? Turning him into a high-upside pitching prospect or adding him to their roster? If they believe their hitting woes truly rise and fall on what Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado look like this second half, then maybe his potential return offensively isn't as important as it may seem. And defensively, Michael Siani and Masyn Winn have locked down those positions this year.
I don't think this would happen if I'm being honest, but if talks with the Dodgers did progress, this is where I would imagine they would go.